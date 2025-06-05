New Jersey’s Best Summer Vacation Spot

Summer is a great time to travel, and there are some spots across the U.S. that are simply perfect for a summer trip. Of course, traveling is fun no matter the season, but getting out there in the summer is just extra special. According to AAA, this summer, 64% of travelers will travel within the continental U.S., 10% will visit Europe and 12% will take a vacation on the Caribbean. So, what's the best travel destination in the state? There's a new study out that names it, and the research in the study comes from real travelers.

Top Vacation Spot in the State

Explore has a new feature out naming the best vacation spot in each state. "From great cities to quaint towns, from geysers to canyons to beaches to skyscrapers, 'from the mountains to the prairies to the oceans white with foam,' America contains untold treasures," they state in the piece.

Some of these spots are expected, like Rocky Mountain National Park, which is a 415-square-mile national park with incredible views. "Visitors can hike along Trail Ridge Road, the highest paved road in the U.S. National Park System, or along popular trails like Alpine Ridge, Gem Lake and Bear Lake," Explore notes.

So, what's the best vacation spot in New Jersey? Explore raves about Cape May. It's such a famous travel spot. Cape May is stationed at New Jersey's southern tip, and "that seashore consists of 30 miles of beaches, the beautiful Cape May Lighthouse, and South Cape May Meadows, a 200-acre haven for migratory birds," Explore notes. They love the cozy bed and breakfasts, grand beachfront resorts" and everything this place has to offer.