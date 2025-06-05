90,000 Pokémon GO Players Set To Fill Liberty State Park for First NJ Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 06: Rachel Brosnahan poses with Pikachu at Pokémon GO Fest 2024: New York City at Randall’s Island Park on July 06, 2024 in New York City.

This summer, Liberty State Park turns into a massive gaming site as 90,000 players swarm to Jersey City. The three-day Pokémon GO bash runs June 6-8, marking New Jersey's first major event for the hit mobile game.

Players can snag special creatures during split daily sessions. Each $30 ticket opens up a world of rare catches in the morning or afternoon blocks.

Game makers at Niantic picked this spot to launch Volcanion. Players will also spot the Mexican fighter Hawlucha, plus shiny Carbink and Frigibax variants. A one-of-a-kind Spinda shows up just for this event.

State officials warn about packed roads near the park. They've posted full traffic plans on the park's website. Expect major slowdowns all three days.

The Pokémon GO Fest started small in Chicago back in 2017. Now it's gone worldwide. After Jersey City, the tour hits Osaka and Paris in 2025.

At these meetups, players unlock special game stuff while meeting other fans. Past events drew huge crowds from across the globe, all hunting down the rarest Pokémon.

To handle the masses, organizers split each day into two parts. Spots are still open through the event website.

Shops and spots around Liberty State Park brace for the rush. Local hotels report rooms filling fast for festival dates.