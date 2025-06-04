Contests
JBJ Soul Kitchen Hosting Monthly Community BBQs

Each event is open to the community, with great food, live music, and fun activities for families and friends.

JBJ Soul Kitchen is hosting a series of events this summer, bringing the community together to support its mission of fighting food insecurity. These gatherings offer opportunities to enjoy delicious meals, engage in fun activities, and contribute to a meaningful cause.

Where & When (All BBQs are from 5–7 PM)
Toms River Location – 1769 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753
Red Bank Location – 207 Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ 07701

• June 21 – Nashville BBQ
• July 19 – Luau
• August 16 – Dog Days of Summer
• September 13 – End of Summer BBQ

JBJ Soul Kitchen is known for its annual Summer BBQ Series. These events feature all you can eat BBQ favorites and proceeds from the BBQs support the restaurant's "Pay It Forward" program, which does not allow anyone to be turned away due to inability to pay for a meal.

Each event in Toms River features live performances from Applaud Our Kids & the Brick School of Rock Performance Group Enjoy live music, corn hole, giant Jenga, and Connect 4 at their Red Bank location. No reservations needed—just come hungry!

About JBJ Soul Kitchen:
At JBJ Soul Kitchen, they are commited to combating food insecurity and creating a community where All Are Welcome and treated with dignity. They serve gourmet 3-course meals-including an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, to both paying guests and those in need. If you are able to donate, we ask that you contribute a suggested donation and consider "Paying It Forward" to help cover the cost of meals for others. Your generosity makes a direct impact on fighting food insecurity. If you're unable to pay for your meal, you're welcome to enjoy that same meal. We invite you to volunteer your time around the restaurant while learning about community resources available to you. Since its inception, the Kitchens have served over 219,000 meals, reaching the goal of serving 41% of paying diners and 59% of diners’ in-need. For more information, please visit jbjsoulkitchen.org

Matt Knight is the afternoon host and Program Director at 100.1 WJRZ. He's always down to participate in events that involve as little physical activity as possible because it's all about being chill.
