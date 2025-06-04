JBJ Soul Kitchen Hosting Monthly Community BBQs

JBJ Soul Kitchen is known for its annual Summer BBQ Series. These events feature all you can eat BBQ favorites and proceeds from the BBQs support the restaurant's "Pay It Forward" program, which does not allow anyone to be turned away due to inability to pay for a meal.

About JBJ Soul Kitchen:

At JBJ Soul Kitchen, they are commited to combating food insecurity and creating a community where All Are Welcome and treated with dignity. They serve gourmet 3-course meals-including an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, to both paying guests and those in need. If you are able to donate, we ask that you contribute a suggested donation and consider "Paying It Forward" to help cover the cost of meals for others. Your generosity makes a direct impact on fighting food insecurity. If you're unable to pay for your meal, you're welcome to enjoy that same meal. We invite you to volunteer your time around the restaurant while learning about community resources available to you. Since its inception, the Kitchens have served over 219,000 meals, reaching the goal of serving 41% of paying diners and 59% of diners’ in-need. For more information, please visit jbjsoulkitchen.org