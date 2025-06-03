Ocean County Events – June

For a complete list of events in June, visit OceanCountyTourism.com

Grateful Dave Live at Ocean County Artists' Guild – June 6

For music lovers, the Ocean County Artists' Guild in Island Heights presents Grateful Dave on Friday, June 6th at 7pm. This tribute band brings the sounds of the Grateful Dead to life in a relaxed, outdoor setting. Guests can also browse handmade crafts from local artisans and enjoy beverages provided by Toms River Brewing.

Father’s Day Sherlock Murder Mystery Dinner - June 13

Celebrate Dad and treat him to an action packed Murder Mystery Dinner Show at the Mathis House in Toms River. Pit your wits against the world famous sleuth Sherlock Holmes as he unlocks the secrets of a maddening case! This is a murder mystery fit for the whole family! Dinner Show tickets are $75.00 plus tax and cash gratuity. Call 732-818-7580 for your event tickets.

Toms River Pride Festival – June 14

On Saturday, June 14, Downtown Toms River will host the Toms River Pride Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This inclusive event features live performances, local vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities, celebrating diversity and community spirit. It's a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the summer weather while supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Hopsauce Festival - June 14

At the Taylor Avenue waterfront in Beach Haven, this festival has craft beers, hot sauce & spicy food vendors, live music & more.

New Jersey Symphony at Ocean County College - June 24

Enjoy a free outdoor concert under the stars at Ocean County College in Toms River. The New Jersey Symphony will perform a selection of timeless classics, Broadway themes, and patriotic favorites.

Pride in the Park - June 25