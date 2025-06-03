Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Ocean County Events – June

Ocean County is loaded with events, offering something for everyone from music lovers to families and food enthusiasts.

Matt Knight
Matt Knight
OC Tourism

For a complete list of events in June, visit OceanCountyTourism.com

Grateful Dave Live at Ocean County Artists' Guild – June 6

For music lovers, the Ocean County Artists' Guild in Island Heights presents Grateful Dave on Friday, June 6th at 7pm. This tribute band brings the sounds of the Grateful Dead to life in a relaxed, outdoor setting. Guests can also browse handmade crafts from local artisans and enjoy beverages provided by Toms River Brewing.

Father’s Day Sherlock Murder Mystery Dinner - June 13

Celebrate Dad and treat him to an action packed Murder Mystery Dinner Show at the Mathis House in Toms River. Pit your wits against the world famous sleuth Sherlock Holmes as he unlocks the secrets of a maddening case! This is a murder mystery fit for the whole family! Dinner Show tickets are $75.00 plus tax and cash gratuity. Call 732-818-7580 for your event tickets.

Toms River Pride Festival – June 14

On Saturday, June 14, Downtown Toms River will host the Toms River Pride Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This inclusive event features live performances, local vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities, celebrating diversity and community spirit. It's a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the summer weather while supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Hopsauce Festival - June 14

At the Taylor Avenue waterfront in Beach Haven, this festival has craft beers, hot sauce & spicy food vendors, live music & more.

New Jersey Symphony at Ocean County College - June 24

Enjoy a free outdoor concert under the stars at Ocean County College in Toms River. The New Jersey Symphony will perform a selection of timeless classics, Broadway themes, and patriotic favorites.

Pride in the Park - June 25

Manahawkin Lake Park from 5pm-8pm. Live music, vendors, face painting & more. Sponsored by Stafford NJ Pride

Ocean County Tourismsummer
Matt Knight
Matt KnightEditor
Matt Knight is the afternoon host and Program Director at 100.1 WJRZ. He's always down to participate in events that involve as little physical activity as possible because it's all about being chill.
Related Stories
World’s Largest Entertainment Venue ‘Albatross’ to Open in Edison
Local NewsWorld’s Largest Entertainment Venue ‘Albatross’ to Open in EdisonJosh Faiola
Freehold Raceway Mall to Expand with New Stores and Dining Options by 2025
Local NewsFreehold Raceway Mall to Expand with New Stores and Dining Options by 2025Jim Mayhew
14 New Jersey Cities Ranked in U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ List
Local News14 New Jersey Cities Ranked in U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ListJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect