Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Manufacturer Of The Year

Being a ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturer of the Year is more than just an award—it’s a platform to spotlight businesses and build connections with New Jersey’s top manufacturing leaders. NJMEP…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
NJMEP
NJMEP

Being a ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturer of the Year is more than just an award—it’s a platform to spotlight businesses and build connections with New Jersey’s top manufacturing leaders. NJMEP provides hands-on training, expert consulting, and workforce development to strengthen the manufacturing sector. Backed by NIST, their support extends far beyond awards. WJRZ listeners can nominate a business today and explore how NJMEP drives success across the industry. Click here to learn more.

NJMEP
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Manufacturer Of The Year Nominations
100.1 WJRZManufacturer Of The Year NominationsAlex Cauthren
Atlantic City Plans Week-Long Air Show Festival With Classic Aircraft, Fireworks Coming This July
Local NewsAtlantic City Plans Week-Long Air Show Festival With Classic Aircraft, Fireworks Coming This JulyJim Mayhew
WINNER: Jersey’s Cutest Pet 2025
Local NewsWINNER: Jersey’s Cutest Pet 2025Matt Knight
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect