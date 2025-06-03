Kevin Hart’s ’72 Hours’ Comedy Kicks Off Casting for NJ Club and Yacht Party Extras

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Kevin Hart attends Apple TV+’s “Number One On The Call Sheet: Black Leading Men In Hollywood” New York premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on March 10, 2025 in New York City.

A casting call seeks extras aged 18-35 from New Jersey for Kevin Hart's new Netflix film "72 Hours." The shoots will take place on boats and in nightclubs this summer.

The plot centers on a middle-aged exec who mistakenly joins a group chat. His mix-up leads to wild times at a three-day bachelor bash. Tim Story takes the helm as director, with club filming set for late June.

Two writers from Randolph, New Jersey, crafted the script, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. These local talents also made "Cobra Kai," as reported by NJ.com.

Want to be in the club scenes? Send pics and details to 72hours@gwcnyc.com. Put "CLUB" as your subject. Make sure to list your acting union status, body stats, any skin art, and proof that you live near NYC.

The yacht shoots run in mid-July. If you're good with sea legs and want to join, write to the same email with "YACHT PARTY" up top.

APP.com states that extras must show a valid ID to complete I-9 forms for payment.

All cast members need costume checks before filming starts. Men should know their suit specs: neck, arms, and waist. Women must provide dress size and three key measurements.