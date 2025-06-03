GALLERY: Gold for Cash 5/28/25

Contests
On Wednesday, May 28, Matt Knight and the ‘JRZ Street Team were at the Clarion Hotel in Toms River for the Estate Roadshow Gold Buying Event!

Megan Moritz
matt knight holding gold

Spin the wheel for a prize!

WJRZ t-shirt winner!

Appraisal in progress...someone's going home with a lot of cash!

WJRZ t-shirt winner!

These folks could have an unexpected pay day!

Spin for a t-shirt or NJ Lottery scratch-off, which could get you even MORE CASH!

Matt found his new look!

It was a great day at the Clarion Hotel!

Gold for Cash
Megan MoritzAuthor
Megan is a Promotions Assistant at 95.9 WRAT - which means she makes digital content and is part of the RAT Pack that goes to all the events! She’s a recent graduate of Monmouth University. She’s been all around New Jersey, but currently live in Long Beach Island! She loves all things hockey, going to concerts, and considers herself a coffee connoisseur! Feel free to stop by the WRAT table at any event and say hi!
Beasly Media Group, LLC
