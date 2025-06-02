Contests
Manufacturer Of The Year Nominations

NJMEP
Being a ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturer of the Year is more than just an award—it’s a platform to spotlight businesses and build connections with New Jersey’s top manufacturing leaders. NJMEP provides hands-on training, expert consulting, and workforce development to strengthen the manufacturing sector. Backed by NIST, their support extends far beyond awards. WJRZ listeners can nominate a business today and explore how NJMEP drives success across the industry. Click here to learn more.

