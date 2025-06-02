Kelly Hansen Talks Leaving Foreigner, Passing The Torch, 50 Years In Music

A New Chapter Begins For Foreigner

Without their 20-year vocalist, Kelly Hansen. It's Terrie Carr, and I caught up with Kelly after his announcement on the show "THE VOICE" that he would be leaving the band after 20 years of fronting one of rock's most powerful classic rock legacies. The songs, the shows, the fans. What a legacy this band has. Kelly will be fulfilling the band's 2025 touring schedule and then will pass the torch to the band's Guitarist, Luis Maldonado.

Formed in 1976 in New York by Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliot, Ed Gagliardi and Ian McDonald, the band came out of the gate with 6 multi-platinum albums and went on to become one of the bestselling rock bands of all time.

Who Is Foreigner's New Singer?

Luis Maldonado has served as Foreigner's guitarist since 2021 and has a history in the music business playing with Train, Lisa Marie Presley, and more. AND he is a killer vocalist. Kelly explains why NOW was the time to take a final bow and why Luis is the guy to lead the band into the next phase of Foreigner.