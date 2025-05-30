Adopt: Pelusa
Pelusa is a seven year old domestic short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This sweet girl is all about the calm vibes and chilling. She truly is a gentle soul. Pelusa would make a great addition to any home. She’s spayed and up to date on her shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Pelusa, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.