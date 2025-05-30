Contests
Adopt: Crisper

Rob Cochran
crisper dog
JSAC

Crisper is a one year old jack Russell terrier mix. This friendly boy loves everyone and everything. In fact, he’s a pint sized love. We think he would be great with other dogs as he loves hanging out with his friends at the shelter. Crisper is neutered and up to date on his shots.  

To arrange a special meeting with Crisper, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

adoptDogsHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
