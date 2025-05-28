Fake Social Media Posts About Springsteen Concert Cancellations Called Out

LILLE, FRANCE – MAY 24: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at Decathlon Arena on May 24, 2025 in Lille, France.

False claims spread on social media stating Bruce Springsteen axed his Atlantic City summer shows due to poor ticket sales. The fake news first showed up on Facebook's America's Last Line of Defense page on May 24.

Before fact-checkers stepped in, the post drew thousands of reactions. The page team admitted to making it all up. "We can confirm that the Bruce Springsteen Summer Concert Series in Atlantic City is not happening, patriots. The nice thing about inventing the event is you don't need to invent a source for it to not happen," they told Sportskeeda.

This fake news hit after Springsteen's Manchester show comments about Donald Trump. "In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration," the singer stated at his May 14 show.

Trump struck back with a string of Truth Social posts over five days. He shared an AI-made video mocking the singer and pushed for probes into artists supporting Democrats.

Springsteen's European tour stays on track with 16 shows ahead. Meanwhile, tribute band Tramps Like Us takes the stage at Resorts in Atlantic City on May 31, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

The source of the false concert story, America's Last Line of Defense, states plainly in its bio: "Nothing on this page is real." Their comedy news site draws 372,000 followers.