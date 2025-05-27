Pickleball Kingdom Announces New 30,000 Sq Ft Facility in Tinton Falls by 2025

A state-of-the-art sports center will open its doors in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, this fall. The 30,000 square foot building at 3176 Shafto Road marks the newest addition to the Pickleball Kingdom network.

"We are thrilled to bring another Pickleball Kingdom to New Jersey, this time in Tinton Falls," said Ace Rodrigues to PR Newswire.

Players will find 11 courts beneath towering 30-foot ceilings. The site will serve athletes from both Monmouth and Ocean counties, with plans for instruction, competitive play, and special events.

Tech veteran Ved Mishra steps in to run operations. His two decades of management know-how will guide the new site's growth.

"With a deep passion for pickleball and racquet sports, I've always been driven by the energy and camaraderie they inspire," said Mishra. His vision centers on building strong local connections through sports.

From first-timers to skilled competitors, the center welcomes all. Special surfaces mimic outdoor play conditions inside, while dedicated spaces support youth training and group activities. Bad weather won't stop year-round play.

This marks the second major indoor spot in the region since The Picklr started up in Manahawkin this March.

Company president Rob Streett chose Mishra specifically to lead this site. Each location aims to develop its own unique community spirit.