New Jersey’s Most Iconic Brand

Every state has its own unique flavor, and that includes businesses that originated in certain states. One thing that makes each U.S. state so unique is its history, and each one has its own story about how that state shaped its destiny when it comes to the kind of businesses and careers that are built in the state. With that in mind, there's a new tally out of the best brand in each state, and it's a fun look into what makes each place in America so special.

The Most Iconic Brand in the State

Minnesota is the state that launched Target, while Arkansas is responsible for Walmart. These are just a few of the big brands that appear in a Reader's Digest's feature with the most iconic brand in each state. Known for its sweeping, varied landscapes, massive influence on popular culture, elite professional sports and cultural diversity, the United States of America is undeniably iconic in so many ways," Reader's Digest states in the piece. "From the Statue of Liberty to Fenway Park, the Hollywood Walk of Fame to the Great Plains, America is bursting with noteworthy hallmarks."

For the piece, Reader's Digest shared information from GOBankingRates with the top brand for each state. In the study, GOBankingRates reviewed all the companies included on the 2023 Fortune 500 tally, as well as Zippia's 2023 Best Companies List, to determine which companies headquartered in each state were the biggest and most influential. The research also looked at each company's overall revenue and number of employees.

For New Jersey, the pick totally makes sense. It's Johnson & Johnson, which is headquartered in New Brunswick. According to their numbers, the revenue for the company is an impressive $95.2 billion, and the company employs 131,900.