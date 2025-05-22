Monmouth County Tourism Reaches $3 Billion as Summer 2025 Kicks Off

Shore towns in Monmouth County struck gold in 2024, pulling in $3 billion from visitors. Officials shared the news at Sea Bright's Donovan's Reef during their summer launch gathering.

"I am excited to share that the summer of 2024 was incredibly successful," said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone to The Monmouth Journal Eastern. "Monmouth County saw 2024 visitor spending increase from $2.9 billion in 2023 to more than $3 billion in 2024. And the tourism industry supported more than 24,000 jobs in the County during 2024."

Beach towns saw more foot traffic and cash flow than ever before. Lucky Dog Surf Co. owner Melissa D'Anna put it simply: "Sea Bright has come a long way in the last eight years. There is so much to do. Sea Bright is waiting for you."

At Donovan's Reef, owners Michael Cardelfe and Christine Carducci spoke with pride about their roots. "This is our 49th year of operation, and we love having patrons here. We love having families come to Sea Bright."

Beachgoers now have cutting-edge safety tools at their fingertips. The county unveiled its Beach Public Safety dashboard, a first in the U.S., which tracks water conditions, waves, and UV levels in real time.

Clean Ocean Action's Executive Director Cindy Zipf stressed their commitment to the sea: "Monmouth County has been at the forefront of clean water quality, not just here, but for the nation."

The Eastern Monmouth Chamber of Commerce praised the team effort behind the growth. Jennifer Eckhoff, their Executive Director, stated: "We love our partnership with the County; we would not be where we are without them."

A stunning aerial view of Sea Bright's coastline, shot by Nick Zaremba from Middletown, won the 2025 Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest. His image will draw visitors to the shore all season long.