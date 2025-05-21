Toms River To Hold Memorial Day Parade Celebrating Veterans on May 26
On Monday, May 26, Main Street will fill with flags and music as Toms River’s Memorial Day Parade winds through downtown from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Working with the Toms River…
On Monday, May 26, Main Street will fill with flags and music as Toms River's Memorial Day Parade winds through downtown from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Working with the Toms River Veterans Commission, American Legion Post 129 plans to start the procession at the Office Lounge. Marchers will move down Main Street until they reach Washington Street, where crowds can gather for the grand finish.
Mayor Dan Rodrick and town officials want everyone to join the celebration, according to the Shore News Network.
Spectators can pick any spot along the route to watch and cheer. The two-hour tribute gives the public a chance to thank those who served.
Year after year, this event strengthens bonds between military members and local families. The parade offers a meaningful way to remember those who gave their lives for our country.
By starting in the morning, organizers avoid peak temperatures. The early schedule also frees up time for backyard barbecues and family gatherings later in the day.
Military units will lead the way through the heart of town. Storefronts and sidewalks along Main Street provide perfect viewing spots for the festivities.
At Washington Street, the wide-open space creates an ideal setting for the parade's conclusion, where the community can gather to reflect and remember.