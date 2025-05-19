Ocean City Music Pier Reveals 18-Show Summer Concert Lineup for 2025

A stage microphone is set up amongst a variety of acoustic guitars.

Ocean City Music Pier's 2025 summer season packs 18 shows between June and September. The mix spans Broadway talent, rock tributes, and past American Idol stars.

The shows start at 7:30 p.m. after Memorial Day. Tickets are available at the Ocean City box office. Broadway powerhouse Brian Stokes Mitchell opens the series on June 22.

The stadium sets the stage for an epic outdoor blast: "Star Wars: The Complete Symphonic Saga I-IX" on July 2. Carey Stadium also hosts two no-cost patriotic shows on July 3 and 4.

Cover bands fill many summer nights—Tony Kishman channels Paul McCartney's magic on July 13. American Idol star Lakisha Jones brings soul hits to life on August 31.

At Hughes Performing Arts Center, Ocean City Theatre Company stages "Footloose" August 5-14. Entertainment icon Wayne Newton lights up the stage on August 26.

Music lovers get their fill of timeless sounds, too. August 10 brings "Love, Scandal, and Intrigue: Opera Night at the Pops". The grand finale? "Carmina Burana" hits the Hughes Center on September 13.

Must-see performances:

June 22: Brian Stokes Mitchell

June 29: Ocean City Opening Night Jukebox

July 6: Good Witch/Bad Witch

July 9: Gershwin, Porter, and Kern — Great American Hit Parade

August 3: "Hollywood Blockbusters!"

August 24: "Rodgers & Hammerstein Extravaganza"

September 6: Under the Streetlamp