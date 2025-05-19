Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant on Bands New Collection, Gary’s Final Show & More

It's Terrie Carr and Johnny is one of the greatest guests. Always open, fun and a rock & roll storyteller. I was thrilled to catch up with him on the new Skynyrd Collection, Gary Rossington's final show, special guests & what it was like being the little brother of the legendary Ronnie Van Zant. I view Johnny as a legend as well, carrying on the Skynyrd legacy since 1987 and recruiting fans from 8 to 80 along the way.