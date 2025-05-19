Contests
Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant on Bands New Collection, Gary’s Final Show & More

Terrie Carr chats with the Lynyrd Skynyrd vocalist about the new “Skynyrd Collection” & more.

Terrie Carr
Photo Credit- Vector Tour Marketing

Lynyrd Skynyrd Has A New Release Coming on 6/27

"Lynyrd Skynyrd Celebrating 50 Years Live At The Ryman" will be released on June 27th, and Johnny Van Zant gives me the scoop!

It's Terrie Carr and Johnny is one of the greatest guests. Always open, fun and a rock & roll storyteller. I was thrilled to catch up with him on the new Skynyrd Collection, Gary Rossington's final show, special guests & what it was like being the little brother of the legendary Ronnie Van Zant. I view Johnny as a legend as well, carrying on the Skynyrd legacy since 1987 and recruiting fans from 8 to 80 along the way.

