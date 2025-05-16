Funniest Town Name in New Jersey

They say that there's a lot to a good name, and that's true of people, pets and, well, places. There are some really wild and funny town names out there, and that can make for some very fun travel plans.

When it comes to human names, the most popular baby name for 2025 for girls is Olivia and for boys is Noah, according to the Baby Center. Those both seem like old-fashioned names, which is a nice, refreshing change from some of the super modern names that have been popular lately. But, what about city names? A new report out names the funniest town name in every state in the U.S., and it's truly hilarious.

Funniest Town Name in the State

The team at Mental Floss has put together a tally of the funniest town names in each state, and it's totally entertaining, especially looking at this state. "You can send your Christmas wish list to Santa Claus, Indiana, or get a refill in Hot Coffee, Mississippi," they state in the feature, adding that "whether they honor founders, a local landmark or a reputation for rowdy bar-brawling, the funniest town names in all 50 states show a sense of humor and personality."

For New Jersey, their pick is Loveladies, which Mental Floss notes was actually named after a man, not a bunch of women. "Located on Long Beach Island, it got its start as one of the life-saving stations that appeared on the Jersey shore in the 1870s," they state. "When the community grew into a town it tested out several new titles, including Club House and Long Beach Park." It officially became Loveladies in 1952.