Bruce Springsteen: Hear ‘Repo Man’ from ‘Lost Albums’ Release

Bruce Springsteen shared the latest preview of Tracks II: The Lost Albums with the honky tonk-tinged "Repo Man."



"Repo Man" is featured on Somewhere North of Nashville, which is one of seven unreleased albums that make up Tracks II. Per Springsteen's website, Somewhere North of Nashville was recorded in the summer of 1995 at the same time he was recording The Ghost of Tom Joad.



The Boss said of making Somewhere North of Nashville, "What happened was I wrote all these country songs at the same time I wrote ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad.’ Those sessions completely overlap each other. I’m singing ‘Repo Man’ in the afternoon and ‘The Line’ at night. So the country record got made right along with ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad.’"



He added, "‘Streets of Philadelphia’ got me connected to my socially conscious or topical songwriting. So that’s where ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’ came from. But at the same time, I had this country streak that was also running through those sessions, and I ended up making a country record on the side."



"Repo Man" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.

Details on Tracks II: The Lost Albums

In April, Bruce Springsteen announced Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which features seven never-heard albums he created between 1983 and 2018. This epic set comes out on June 27.

In a trailer for the epic Tracks II, Springsteen says, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having a 'lost period' or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was finish everything I had in my vault."



He continues, "So, this is 'Tracks II.' 'The Lost Albums' are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released for some reason or another. Something I thought was missing from some of them or they just didn't feel complete at the time."

Within those seven albums are 82 previously unreleased songs. Among those tracks, 74 of them are never-before-heard songs. The album title breakdown within Tracks II: The Lost Albums is as follows:

LA Garage Sessions '83

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

Faithless

Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

Twilight Hours

Perfect World