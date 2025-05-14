This Day in Rock History: May 14

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 14: (L to R) Musicians Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett, of Metallica, perform at The Silverlake Conservatory of Music Benefit at the Wiltern Theater on May 14, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On May 14, the rock music industry celebrates the birthdays of notable musicians such as Jack Bruce of Cream and David Byrne of Talking Heads. The world of rock music just wouldn't be the same if it weren't for the influence of these prominent and talented rock artists. Of course, May 14 has also contributed chart-topping songs, influential records, and changes and challenges that have shaped the industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Breakthrough hits and milestones associated with May 14 that were monumental in the world of rock include:

1977: "When I Need You" by Leo Sayer rose to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It stayed on top for a week and was ranked the No. 24 song of 1977 by Billboard.

"When I Need You" by Leo Sayer rose to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It stayed on top for a week and was ranked the No. 24 song of 1977 by Billboard. 1991: Primus released their second album, their first major-label debut, Sailing the Seas of Cheese. It reached Gold status in March 1993 and received Platinum certification in December 2001.

Cultural Milestones

On May 14, these cultural events altered the rock music landscape for good:

1994: In less than 90 minutes, The Rolling Stones sold out two shows scheduled at the Giants Stadium in the New York City area for their Voodoo Lounge Tour. This resulted in approximately 1,407 tickets a minute being sold.

In less than 90 minutes, The Rolling Stones sold out two shows scheduled at the Giants Stadium in the New York City area for their Voodoo Lounge Tour. This resulted in approximately 1,407 tickets a minute being sold. 2002: We Will Rock You, a jukebox musical based on songs by Queen, opened at the Dominion Theatre in London, England. The show ran until 2014 and was seen by more than six million people.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable recordings and performances from May 14 live on in rock history:

1968: The Rascals recorded the song "People Got to Be Free," which stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks and was the group's second-most successful single.

The Rascals recorded the song "People Got to Be Free," which stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks and was the group's second-most successful single. 2008: As a prelude to their World Magnetic Tour, Metallica played their first concert of the year at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The tour promoted their Death Magnetic album, which was released in September 2008.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges in the rock music industry that occurred on May 14 include:

1998: After suffering a heart attack, music icon Frank Sinatra died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 82 years old at the time of his death.

After suffering a heart attack, music icon Frank Sinatra died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 82 years old at the time of his death. 2004: While out on bail and awaiting trial for murder charges, record producer Phil Spector was arrested. Police took Spector and his chauffeur into custody because of a fight the two had over business.