Billy Joel Puts Eight Stadium Shows On Hold After Surgery, Plans November Return

Billy Joel has moved eight stadium shows back four months. The star needs time to heal after surgery and to finish physical therapy, his team said March 11. His shows start up again on November 15, with dates stretching into mid-2026.

"He's doing well," said Alexis Roderick Joel. "It's funny, I was just having this conversation the other day. He's going to be 76. And I don't think of him that way. People don't think of him in that way, but he is."

The 75-year-old musician wrote: "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

The first show starts July 5 at Acrisure Stadium. Big names like Sting, Stevie Nicks, and Rod Stewart will join him at different stops.

His wife spoke about his busy schedule. "With the exception of COVID, he's been working every two weeks for 15-plus years," she said. "And it's a lot. At 75, 76, you can't always plan everything a year and a half ahead."

Fans hoping to catch Joel with Stevie Nicks at MetLife Stadium can now do so on November 15th.

The medical details stay private, but doctors expect him to bounce back fully. "He's a healthy person," Mrs. Joel said. "He's working hard to get better and doing what his doctors tell him."