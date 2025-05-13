Contests
Adopt: Mercedes

Rob Cochran
brown tabby cat
SOCAF

Mercedes is a four year old tabby cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This sweet darling girl likes everyone and everything, has a big purr sonality and loves to talk to you!  We think she’d make a wonderful companion for anyone.  Mercedes is spayed and up to date on her shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Mercedes, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

Happy Tailz
Rob CochranEditor
