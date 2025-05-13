Adopt: Brody
Brody is a three year old boarder collie shepherd mix. He came to the shelter as a surrender. This sweet guy loves going on walks and playing outside. He’s also known to be a show off and knows basic commands and he’ll even give you high fives! Brody is house broken and crate trained, but may be a bit selective with other dogs. He’s neutered and up to date on his shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Brody, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.