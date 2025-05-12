Father’s Day Fortune 2025
Win $2,000 with the “Father’s Day Fortune” Sweepstakes from 100.1 WJRZ! Could you imagine what Dad would spend that kind of cash on? Maybe a new recliner, perhaps a new grill or tickets to…
Win $2,000 with the "Father's Day Fortune" Sweepstakes from 100.1 WJRZ! Could you imagine what Dad would spend that kind of cash on? Maybe a new recliner, perhaps a new grill or tickets to a few games of his favorite team!
If you give Dad $2,000, we're sure he won't have a problem finding a way to use it - so enter below for your chance to spoil Dad with the "Father's Day Fortune!"