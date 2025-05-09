Timothée Chalamet Rumored to Play Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury
Timothée Chalamet, who famously played Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, might not be done with the iconic singer-songwriter just yet. According to the U.K.’s The Sun, rumors are circulating…
According to the U.K.'s The Sun, rumors are circulating that the Academy Award-nominated actor will be taking to the Acoustic Stage at the famed Glastonbury Festival next month with Not a Completely Unknown, a Dylan tribute band. The tent where the Acoustic Stage is held holds only a few thousand people, so if Chalamet does show, those in attendance will get to see him perform in a pretty intimate setting.
Of course, this wouldn't be the first time Chalamet performed some of Dylan's material outside of the filming of A Complete Unknown. In January, he was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
As is customary with SNL musical guests, Chalamet performed twice during the episode. His first performance of the night had the actor perform two Dylan tracks: "Outlaw Blues" from the 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home and "Three Angels" from the 1970 album New Morning. Chalamet's second performance was of "Tomorrow Is a Long Time," which was first released in 1971 on Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits Vol. II.
As for the real-life Dylan, he's about to hit the road as part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival tour. A full list of his upcoming shows is below. Complete details on the Outlaw Music Festival are available at BlackBirdPresents.com.
Outlaw Music Festival - 2025 Tour Dates
May 13 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 15 - Chula Vista, California @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 16 - Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl
May 18 - Wheatland, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre
May 20 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
May 22 - Spokane, Washington @ ONE Spokane Stadium
May 24 - Ridgefield, Washington @ Cascades Amphitheater
May 25 - Quincy, Washington @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 20 - Clarkston, Michigan @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 25 - Franklin, Tennessee @ FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27 - Memphis, Tennessee @ Radians Amphitheater
June 28 - Maryland Heights, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 29 - Ridgedale, Missouri @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
July 4 - Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic (not confirmed)
July 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 6 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman
July 25 - Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 26 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 - Raleigh, North Carolina @ Central Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 29 - Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 1 - Wantagh, New York @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 2 - Saratoga Springs, New York @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
Aug. 3 - Gilford, New Hampshire @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 8 - Buffalo, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 9 - Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 10 - Syracuse, New York @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 5 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 6 - Hartford, Connecticut @ Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 7 - Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 12 - Camden, New Jersey @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 13 - Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 14 - Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 19 - East Troy, Wisconsin @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre