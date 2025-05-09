Beloved Cape May Zoo Bear Cody Passes Away at 20, Leaves Behind Heartfelt Memories

At Cape May County Park and Zoo, staff bid farewell to Cody, their beloved American black bear. The 20-year-old bear, who called the New Jersey site home since 2005, was put down Tuesday due to age-linked health issues.

"No matter what kind of day a keeper had, he always put a smile on their face," said zoo officials. "He was enthusiastic when training and always cooperated to shift, even when he was intent on following his keepers wherever they went."

His two decades of life stretched well past typical wild bear lifespans. While most black bears live about 10 years in nature, some reach 30 years in both wild and zoo settings.

Staff members recall Cody's simple joys: splashing in his pool, savoring peanut butter snacks, and dozing in patches of shade across his space. His playful spirit touched everyone who worked with him.

As the zoo processes this loss, a new chapter starts with Diego. The 6-year-old Black Howler Monkey made his way from Ohio to join AJ, the zoo's female monkey.

Visitors can find this 87-acre wildlife haven inside Cape May County Park Central, Middle Township. The gates open daily at 10 a.m., closing at 4:30 p.m., with free admission for all.

In recent weeks, vets watched Cody's condition worsen. The staff holds dear the memories of his daily high-five greetings, a special ritual that made him stand out.