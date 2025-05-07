‘The Situation’ Joins Bang Cookies: New Co-Owner to Boost Brand with Unique Flavors and Community Focus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino visits The Empire State Building on August 03, 2023 in New York City.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino joined Bang Cookies as co-owner on May 2. The organic cookie maker plans to grow beyond its seven stores in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Starting at local markets in 2016, founder George Kuan built Bang Cookies into a regional success. Their soft-baked treats pack organic fillings inside. "We're super excited to have Mike on board with us. It's really something we've been looking forward to finalizing," said Kuan to NJBIZ.

New shops will pop up in Princeton, Oklahoma City, and Las Vegas. Cold brew coffee and fresh brownies will soon hit the menu, too.

Mike Smilo brought Sorrentino into the mix. "By combining on both channels, we'll be attracting a different demographic," Smilo told NJBIZ.

Social media star Corey Bonalewicz signed on before Sorrentino. Together, they reach distinct groups of customers through their online presence.

The MTV star will create new cookie recipes and boost school programs. "I'm proud to be joining the Bang Cookies team. Their focus on clean, delicious products and meaningful community impact, especially in supporting education and the next generation of leaders, really aligns with my values," Sorrentino stated.

Fresh cookies come out daily at shops in Ocean Township, Jersey City, Edison, Newark, East Rutherford, Brooklyn, and King of Prussia.

This marks Sorrentino's third business in New Jersey. Last year, he partnered with Eatontown's Eat Clean Bro. His next project, The Archangels Center for addiction treatment, opens in Tinton Falls this summer.