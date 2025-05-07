Steve Miller Band Sets Off on 29-City US Tour Starting August 2025

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 10: Steve Miller Band performs on stage during Benefit Concert To Support The Mount Sinai Kyabirwa Village Surgical Facility In Uganda at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Mount Sinai Health System)

Rock legends Steve Miller Band will thunder across America with 29 shows from mid-August through early November 2025. Felix Cavaliere's Rascals join the lineup at select outdoor stops.

Want in? Ticket sales start May 9 at 10 a.m. in your time zone. Can't wait? Snag early access on May 7 with the Live Nation code FREESTYLE.

Starting at New York's Bethel Woods Center, the band will blast through major stops before wrapping up at Anaheim's Honda Center. Music fans in Las Vegas, San Diego, Tampa, and Los Angeles won't miss out on the action.

At 82, Felix Cavaliere still rocks the stage with timeless hits "Groovin'" and "Good Lovin'" at outdoor shows. Miller's current crew packs a punch with Kenny Lee Lewis slapping bass, Joseph Wooten working the keys, Jacob Petersen shredding guitar, and Ron Wikso pounding drums.

Their last studio work, "Let Your Hair Down," dropped in 2011. This year brought something special: Miller joined musicians worldwide to record "Fly Like an Eagle" for World Day of Social Justice.