Memorial Day Deals At Gold Coast Cadillac

Dan Turi Editor

Born and raised in New Jersey, Dan has been on the air in the Garden State for over 35 years. A graduate of Seton Hall University, Dan started his radio career in college and has worked from Sussex County to Philadelphia (and several stops in between) pursuing his passion for being on-air. These days, he looks forward to warm weekends on Long Beach Island, either biking, swimming, or dining out across the Island. His hobbies include classic cars, antiques, and his vintage radio collection. His aspirations beyond radio include living the Jimmy Buffett life in Florida.