ENTER TO WIN: Monmouth Park Passes

For the " Monmouth Park” Contest, enter between 6am on May 7, 2025 and 11:59pm on May 16, 2025, by visiting wjrz.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on May 19, 2025, and upon verification, will receive four (4) passes to Monmouth Park in Oceanport for 1 day during the 2025 season. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $24. Up to ten (10) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 100.1 WJRZ & Monmouth Park. WJRZ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.