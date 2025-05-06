Playa Bowls Moving Into Old Pat’s Pizza Location in Mullica Hill

A new Playa Bowls shop will soon fill the space at 104 North Main Street in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. The spot, next to the Amish Market, was Pat's Pizza until just days ago. This week, papers were signed to make it official.

The shop marks a second venture for owners Krissy and Greg Christian, who started their first store in Washington Township at the start of 2024.

Unlike many spots in town, this one comes with its own lot for cars. At their first shop, lines move quickly, even with eight orders going at once and five workers behind the counter during rush hour.

The menu stars frozen treats built on bases of acai berries, banana, or coconut. Each bowl can be dressed up with fresh fruits, nuts, sweet spreads like peanut butter and Nutella, plus crunchy bits of granola. They mix up fresh smoothies too, along with pressed juices and cold coffee drinks.

"Superior service from an attentive and friendly staff serving a delicious, healthy product to the local community!" said Krissy Christian to What Now Philadelphia.

The Christians first caught the acai bowl bug watching beach sellers mix up treats in Puerto Rico. Since its start in 2014, Playa Bowls has spread to over 300 spots across the country.