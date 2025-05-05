15 New Restaurants Transform Jersey Shore Food Scene in April

The Jersey Shore's food scene is changing fast this spring. Fifteen eateries announced plans to open, grow, or update their spots in April 2025. Shake Shack stands out, with its first Ocean County spot coming to Brick Commons.

Starting May 7 at 614 Route 70, the new Shake Shack will give back to the community. Each sandwich sold on day one sends $1 to Fulfill Food Bank. This marks their fifth spot in the region, adding to sites in Eatontown, Freehold Township, Middletown and Wall.

A massive Buffalo Wild Wings is coming to Hazlet Town Center. Picture this: 7,400 square feet of space, room for 250 guests, walls lined with 80 screens, and 30 different beers flowing from the taps. Doors should open as 2026 begins.

Jersey Freeze, the beloved Monmouth County ice cream spot, has big dreams ahead. "We're probably going to open anywhere between five to 10 ice cream shops, then we're just going to franchise," said Matthew Borowski to Asbury Park Press.

Asbury Park's Grand Arcade welcomes three fresh faces: Shucked by Local 130 Seafood brings ocean-fresh catches, Offshore Coffee Co. pours perfect brews, and Mutiny Beach adds its own flair. Each brings success from other Monmouth County spots.

Wonder Food Hall makes its mark in Middletown, cooking multiple restaurant menus from one kitchen. They've got their sights set on Brick, Shrewsbury, Toms River, Cherry Hill, and Mount Laurel next.

Cheessteaks picks 821 Belmar Plaza for its second spot. Think authentic Philly sandwiches, loaded cheese fries, and hot wings. They're rushing to open before the summer crowds hit Memorial Day weekend.

Little Silver's old Sickles Market transforms into The Market at Sickles Farm. Green thumbs can visit the garden center in May, while food lovers must wait until July for the market and cafe.

Not all news brings cheer. Arooga's Grille House closed its Howell spot on Route 9. In Harvey Cedars, dreams of an all-day spot from Azzurri Italian Cucina's team hit a wall when the land use board said no.

Changes come to Asbury Park's Moonstruck Restaurant. The spot, which left Ocean Grove years ago, waits for its sale to wrap up with new owners.

Long Beach Island gets tastier this May when Surf City Dog House opens its doors. They're bringing a twist to hot dogs, using heated metal spikes to create the perfect bun.