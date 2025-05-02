NJ Dad’s 200-Mile Run Brings in $7,200 for Special Needs School

Christopher Sobel pushed through a grueling 200-mile trek across New Jersey, raising $7,200 for the Forum School in Waldwick. The school specializes in teaching kids who need extra support.

Starting at Cape May's sandy shores, he powered through 50 miles daily until reaching High Point State Park in Sussex County. His daughter, a Forum School student, sparked this bold mission.

His path stretched the full length of New Jersey. He passed through thick pine forests, open farmland, and packed city streets.

Spring's mild weather proved perfect for his epic run. Clear skies and cool breezes helped push him forward.

From the state's southern edge, Sobel pounded pavement through quiet beach towns and busy streets. He crossed countless neighborhoods before climbing to New Jersey's peak in Sussex.

His efforts will boost programs at the Waldwick school, which gives focused attention to students with unique learning needs. It stands as a vital resource for Bergen County families seeking specialized education.

This feat smashes previous fundraising records for northern New Jersey schools. While past events stuck to basic 5Ks and walkathons, Sobel's run dwarfed them all.

Think about it, he ran the equivalent of eight full marathons. Each mile he covered brought in $36 for the school.

Staff at High Point State Park watched as Sobel crossed the finish line. At 1,803 feet up, he reached the state's highest spot.

Every penny goes straight to classrooms. Teachers will put these funds toward new materials and better learning tools.

Fellow runners tracked his progress on social media. His route showcased New Jersey's striking changes in terrain, from crashing waves to mountain peaks.