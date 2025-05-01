Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: May 2-May 4

The first weekend of May in New Jersey is packed with food, music, and family fun. Highlights include the Bayonne Food Truck Fest, Area 57 - Flying Objects and Other Fun, and a high-energy performance from Warren Zeiders on The Stone Pony Summer Stage.

Saturday, May 3, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m.

Avenue E. between 22nd and 24th Streets, Bayonne

Free admission — vendors will have items to purchase

The Bayonne Food Truck Fest is a lively community celebration of food, music, and fun for the whole family. This free event brings together over 30 food vendors serving everything from empanadas and BBQ to gourmet burgers and sweet treats. Guests can enjoy live music, a beer garden, kids' rides, face painting, and sand art, creating a festive atmosphere for all ages. As part of New Jersey's vibrant 2025 spring festival season, which includes more than 40 events statewide, Bayonne's Food Truck Fest is a must-visit destination.

Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warren County Community College, 475 New Jersey Route 57, Washington

Adults $4; Veterans, Seniors, and Students are free

Area 57 – Flying Objects and Other Fun is a hands-on celebration of aviation, robotics, and tech innovation. Warren Community College hosts the event, showcasing its nationally recognized WarrenUAS program, offering drones, land/sea/sky robotics, and artificial intelligence demos. Guests can enjoy drone exhibits, hot air balloon rides, combat robot competitions, rocket launches with an actual rocket scientist, and a sci-fi-themed mobile arcade.

Friday, May 2, 2025, at 8 p.m.

The Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park

$45 in advance, $55 at the door

Warren Zeiders brings his mix of country grit and rock 'n' roll edge to the stage following the breakout success of his Platinum-certified debut single and 2023 hit "Pretty Little Poison." At just 24, Zeiders has already headlined national tours, performed on national TV and the Grand Ole Opry, and amassed over a billion views on TikTok. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with opening acts Chris Rendell and Not Leaving Sober performing inside The Stone Pony.

