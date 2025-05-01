Over 2,300 Comic Shops Join Forces for Huge Free Comic Book Day Event

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Comic books on display during New York Comic Con 2023 – Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023 in New York City.

Comic shops across America will give away free books on May 3. The count stands at 2,300 stores, making this the biggest Free Comic Book Day yet.

Publishers have created 46 special titles just for this day. Marvel, DC Comics, Dark Horse, and IDW bring fan favorites to life: from Star Wars to Godzilla, plus Transformers mixing it up with Mega Man and Street Fighter characters.

"Each year, we aim to deliver a memorable Free Comic Book Day experience for fans everywhere," said Free Comic Book Day spokesperson Ashton Greenwood.

The first Saturday in May marks the big day. While stores set their own rules about comic limits, many add extra fun with costumes, artist meetings, and chances to win prizes. Some even turn their shops into mini-conventions.

Top publishers backing the event include Archie Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Image Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel, Papercutz, Random House Children's Books, Skybound Entertainment, Titan Comics, and VIZ Media.

Marvel plans to release four special books. One sends the Fantastic Four on a wild trip to another world. Spider-Man swings into action in another, while Ironheart takes on bad guys in Chicago's streets.

The rules are simple: shops must give away the event-specific comics at no cost. Regular stock stays on the shelves for sale. Each store picks what they want from the 46 special titles.

"We know comic book retailers are looking forward to treating their communities to a fun-filled day celebrating comic books, and we think this year's title selection truly captures that spirit," Greenwood added.

This yearly celebration brings fresh faces to local shops while thanking regular readers. Store owners see it as their chance to build stronger bonds with comic fans, old and new.