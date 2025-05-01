Jon Bon Jovi Celebrates 36th Wedding Anniversary with Wife, Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi took to Instagram to mark his 36th wedding anniversary with his wife and high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley.



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame frontman shared a series of photos, with the first being a vase of roses. The caption on the post reads, "36 roses for 36 amazing years. Happy anniversary, my love..."



The second photo shows Jon and Dorothea on their wedding day, while the third photo is of a sign from the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, where the couple famously eloped in 1989. (The sign even boasts that JBJ was married there!)



Believe it or not, Jon and Dorothea's son, Jesse, ended up getting married at the same Vegas chapel last May to his longtime girlfriend, who also happens to be named Jesse.