Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Jon Bon Jovi Celebrates 36th Wedding Anniversary with Wife, Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi took to Instagram to mark his 36th wedding anniversary with his wife and high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame frontman shared…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley pose for a photo prior to the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
China Wong/Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi took to Instagram to mark his 36th wedding anniversary with his wife and high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame frontman shared a series of photos, with the first being a vase of roses. The caption on the post reads, "36 roses for 36 amazing years. Happy anniversary, my love..."

The second photo shows Jon and Dorothea on their wedding day, while the third photo is of a sign from the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, where the couple famously eloped in 1989. (The sign even boasts that JBJ was married there!)

Believe it or not, Jon and Dorothea's son, Jesse, ended up getting married at the same Vegas chapel last May to his longtime girlfriend, who also happens to be named Jesse.

Jon and Dorothea typically keep a low profile, but back in September 2020, they appeared on the cover of People and talked to the publication about their then-40-year relationship and their "secret" to staying together. Jon told People"Mutual respect. Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out."

Dorothea playfully added, "I always said I was good at spotting potential, too. I have a gift."

Jon Bon Jovi
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterEditor
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Jack Black Shares What He Does to Get Out of a Music-Listening Slump
MusicJack Black Shares What He Does to Get Out of a Music-Listening SlumpErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Bill Hader Recalls Time When David Lee Roth Pitched a Movie Idea to ‘South Park’ Writers
MusicBill Hader Recalls Time When David Lee Roth Pitched a Movie Idea to ‘South Park’ WritersErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: May 1
MusicThis Day in Rock History: May 1Sarah Bloomfield
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect