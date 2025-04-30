This Day in Rock History: April 30

Test your knowledge and learn how much you know about rock music! Discover which April 30 hit songs, milestones, performances, and challenges impacted the music you love. These are some interesting facts you need to know from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These hit songs and band milestones from April 30 had a major influence on the genre:

The Rolling Stones' album Aftermath hit No. 1 on the U.K. chart. It was the band's first album to contain entirely original content and pivotal not just for the Stones' career but also for the rock genre. 1983: "Beat It" by Michael Jackson made its way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, pushing "Come On Eileen" out of that position. The song stayed at No. 1 for three weeks and is considered one of the best-selling songs of all time, with more than 10 million copies sold worldwide.

Cultural Milestones

Several events occurred on April 30 that were significant in the rock 'n' roll community:

Madonna made her music festival debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She performed six songs in front of one of the largest crowds ever to witness an artist at the event. 2008: Christie's auction house confirmed its plans to sell John Lennon's handwritten lyrics to "Give Peace a Chance." The owner, Gail Renard, was given the lyric sheet in 1969 when she was 16 years old.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Rock 'n' roll music might not have the same incredible sound today if it weren't for these April 30 recordings and performances:

The first of Elvis Presley's three "Jailhouse Rock" recording sessions took place on this day. The song, written for the film of the same name, spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the top 10 in several countries. 1977: Setting a world record for concert attendance, Led Zeppelin played in front of an audience of 76,229 people at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan. Attendees were treated to an extensive 21-song set.

Industry Changes and Challenges

With these rock industry changes and challenges of April 30, the genre came out stronger and better than ever:

Twiggs Lyndon, tour manager for the Allman Brothers, was arrested for murdering a Buffalo, New York, club owner who owed the group $500 for a show. Lyndon's lawyer had him acquitted based on temporary insanity. 2015: Ben E. King, an R&B musician who was very influential in the early days of rock, died at a hospital in Hackensack, New Jersey, at the age of 76. His songs "Stand By Me" and "Spanish Harlem" are on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's list of 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.