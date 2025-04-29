Adopt: Pip

Contests
Pip is a two year old pointer mix.  This loveable girl has a gorgeous coat and a keen hunting ntinct.  She’s always ready for an adventure, whether it’s chasing squirrels from a safe distance or explore the great outdoors.  Don’t let her energetic side fool you, she enjoys cuddle time and will be your most loyal snuggle buddy. So if you’re looking for an active, loving companion, pip is your girl!  She’s spayed and up to date on her shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Pip, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

