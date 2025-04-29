Adopt: Maro
Maro is a four year old domestic short hair cat. He came to the shelter as a rescue. This super sweet guy loves to play with cat toys and is very outgoing. He’s the kind of cat who will keep you smiling all day. Maro doesn’t understand why he’s in a shelter, so please help turn his world around. He’ll be your new best friend. Maro is neutered and up to date on his shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Maro, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.