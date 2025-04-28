Max: No More Password Sharing with Extra Member Add-On Feature

If you’ve been casually “borrowing” a Max account from your ex (hey, it’s not your fault they did not change the password!), the party’s over. Max just announced a new feature, the “Extra Member Add-On" designed to crack down on password sharing. If this sounds familiar, it’s because Netflix pulled a similar move (thanks for that), sparking some serious drama across group chats between families and friends worldwide. Now, Max is following suit.

Max: Extra Member Add-On

As reported by USA Today, Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Max, explained that the feature will allow primary account owners to share their account with a friend or family member who is not living in the same household. Max’s basic plan with ads starts at $9.99 per month, availing the Add-on option costs $7.99 per month. It’s going to be a separate or standalone account, but still under the same subscription.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president of global streaming and games JB Perrette said in a news statement, “Extra Member Add-On and Profile Transfer are two key Max advancements, designed to help viewers with a new way to enjoy our best-in-class content at an exceptional value, and offer subscribers greater flexibility in managing their accounts.”

Perrette added that the updates will make it easier for “subscribers to add-on a new member to their account” or for those subscribers who wanted to share the account to “users outside of their household to smoothly, an in an uninterrupted fashion” update their profile for the extra member to continue using Max and its services.

This new feature will not really affect those users who live in the same household, and the Add-on option on Max is still significantly cheaper than availing of a separate subscription. However, if the household is sharing the account with a family member or friend who is overseas, they will not be able to enjoy the feature because of country restrictions.

Naturally, the subscribers did not like the move and headed over to X to express their dismay. One user wrote, “Everything’s already expensive & they’re worried about us account sharing.” Another tweeted, “This will end poorly for these streaming plats calling it now. More people realize they just don’t need this garbage lol. And they are now paying more than they used to with cable.”