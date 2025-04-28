Contests
LISTEN LIVE

GALLERY: Bark in the Park 2025

Thank you to our Awesome sponsor Last Bite Mosquito & Tick Control!

Rob Cochran
cute brown puppy

100.1 WJRZ’s Bark in the Park at ShoreTown Ballpark on Sunday April 27th, 2025.

Megan Moritz

Everyone gathering around for the Doggie Adoption Runway!

Doggie Adoption Runway!

Beautiful day at ShoreTown Ballpark!

100.1 WJRZ's Matt Knight hosted the festivities along with Carl and Gotts from 95.9 WRAT!

Boomer ran into a young fan during the game!

Boomer getting to hang out with his own kind!

Rocky throwing out the first pitch and hanging out with Buster!

Boomer wanted to find a new family!

Thank you to our sponsor Bark at the Moon!

Doogie Adoption Runway!

Cute dogs everywhere!

Doggie kissing contest winner!

Crowd for the doggie kissing contest

WJRZ's Cutest Pet Winner of 2025: Koda Bear! Congratulations!

WJRZ's Cutest pet top 5 of 2025!

The best WJRZ listeners!

This dog is styling!

Everyone's favorite game: Musical doggie hula hoops!

Thank you to our sponsor The Scoop for keeping us all clean!

Adopt me!

Thank you to our sponsor The Scoop for keeping us all clean!

Thank you to our Awesome sponsor Last Bite Mosquito &amp; Tick Control!

Whoodles!

Bark In The ParkDogs
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
Atlantic City Mozzarella Stick Company Gets $150K Deal on Shark Tank
Local NewsAtlantic City Mozzarella Stick Company Gets $150K Deal on Shark TankJosh Faiola
WINNER: Jersey’s Cutest Pet 2025
Local NewsWINNER: Jersey’s Cutest Pet 2025Matt Knight
Motorcycle Safety Event Coming May 1 to Asbury Park Convention Hall
Local NewsMotorcycle Safety Event Coming May 1 to Asbury Park Convention HallJosh Faiola
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect