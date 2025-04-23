Wall Township School Raises $2,000 for Local Animal Rescues

Portrait of sad tabby and white kitten cat looking through cage behind bars waiting for adoption with siblings

Students at Old Mill School collected $2,030.06 to support four animal rescue groups across Monmouth County. The funds will benefit Monmouth County SPCA, Friends of Squan Cats, Rescue Ridge, and Shore Saves.

In a spirited school competition, two classes tied for the top spot. Ms. Sullivan and Ms. Mayer's third-graders matched the fundraising total of Ms. Meinsen's first-grade class.

"Since the Monmouth County SPCA receives state funding, I decided to include three other local rescue groups in the fundraiser this year," said math teacher Kathryn Haelig to The Coast Star. "The money will be divided equally among the four rescue groups."

The school's young fundraisers brought in $1,819.06. Staff members added $211 during a casual dress day event.

As rewards, the winning students earned bonus time in specialty classes. They'll also get ice cream treats from the Home and School Association.

This yearly project started small, with Haelig matching student donations. "I started this about a decade back, and four years ago we expanded it school-wide as a competition," she said.

Her connection to animal welfare runs deep. "Back when I volunteered at the Monmouth County SPCA, I worked with shy cats who needed help getting ready for adoption," Haelig shared.