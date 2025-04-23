LATEST UPDATES: Ocean County Wildfire

***4/23 - 4pm UPDATE*** Final in-person press conference of the day (via New Jersey Forest Fire Service): The wildfires have consumed 12,500 acres and are 40% contained.

***4/23 - 2:30pm UPDATE*** (via JCP&L): JCP&L crews continue wildfire-related inspections and have begun restoring power to customers. Additional crews from throughout Central NJ are assisting with this process and about 18,700 customers are currently remaining without service. Safety remains our top priority. All restoration activities are dependent on the safety of the fire crews on the ground, our crews in the area and the public at large. We estimate restoring power to the remaining customers by late this afternoon/early evening. They will continue to provide updates on restoration timing on the map by clicking here. If you are not signed up to receive outage text alerts, please text REG to 544487.

***4/23 - 1pm UPDATE*** (via New Jersey Forest Fire Service): The wildfires have consumed 12,000 acres and are 35% contained. STRUCTURES THREATENED: 20 structures threatened. Evacuations are 100% lifted for the approximately 5,000 residents evacuated on April 22 in Lacey and Ocean Townships. PROPERTY DAMAGE: 1 commercial building destroyed, multiple outbuilding and vehicles destroyed, a complete damage assessment is underway. ROADS AFFECTED: Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway, Bryant Road is closed between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539, Jones Road is closed between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road, Garden State Parkway and Route 9 are REOPENED in both travel directions.

***4/23 - 11am UPDATE*** (via New Jersey Forest Fire Service): The wildfires have consumed 11,500 acres and are 30% contained. STRUCTURES THREATENED: 20 structures are threatened, 0 structures are evacuated. Evacuations are 100% lifted for the approximately 5,000 residents evacuated on April 22 in Lacey and Ocean Townships. PROPERTY DAMAGE: 1 commercial building destroyed, multiple outbuilding and vehicles destroyed, a complete damage assessment is underway. ROADS AFFECTED: Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway, Bryant Road is closed between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539, Jones Road is closed between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road, Garden State Parkway and Route 9 are REOPENED in both travel directions.

A massive wildfire in Ocean County has burned thousands of acres, forced thousands of evacuations and closed several roads. The fire began shortly before 12:30 pm on Tuesday, April 22, at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnegat Township. The fire spread to Lacey Township and Ocean Township, sending massive plumes of white smoke into the air.



As of Wednesday, April 23rd at 9am, the "Jones Wildfire" burned 8,500 acres, threatened 1,320 structures, forced 3,000 evacuations in Ocean and Lacey townships, caused thousands of power outages, and shut down multiple roadways, including a stretch of the Garden State Parkway, leading to a traffic nightmare.



Shelters for the evacuees were created at Southern Regional High School on 105 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin and Manchester Township High School at 101 Hawks Way in Manchester.



Multiple resources were deployed to fight the fire, including local, county and state fire services. No injuries have been reported. As of late Tuesday night, the fire was 10% contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Lt. Governor Tahesha Way released the following statement: “Yesterday, our State Forest Fire Service informed us of a wildfire in Ocean Township, Ocean County. Due to its accelerated growth, with an estimated burn of 8,500 acres, threatening more than 1,000 structures, requiring the evacuation of residents in the area, and the loss of power to over 25,000 residents, I am declaring a State of Emergency for Ocean County. I encourage all residents in the County to continue to monitor the proper channels, and to use caution and follow all safety protocols.”

