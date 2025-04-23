Contests
ENTER TO WIN: Englishtown Spring Swap Meet and Auto Show Tickets

The show returns to Raceway Park May 2nd through May 4th.

Rob Cochran
Englishtown

Enter down below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the 43rd Annual Spring Englishtown Swap Meet & Car Show!

Hundreds of cars, vendors, parts and more!

Friday - Sunday May 2-4, 2025
Gates Open 7:00am
Fri & Sat until 6:00pm & Sunday until 4:00pm

Adults $12, Children under 12 FREE, FREE parking

Car Show Saturday & Sunday. Any year show vehicle welcome. Car Show registration 8:00 am - 12:30 PM

For the " Englishtown Spring Swap Meet” Contest, enter between 10am on April 23, 2025 and 10am on April 30, 2025, by visiting wjrz.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on May 1, 2025, and upon verification, will receive four (4) tickets to Englishtown Spring Swap Meet at Raceway Park for one day on May 2-4, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $48.00. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 100.1 WJRZ & Raceway Park. WJRZ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Raceway Park
Rob CochranEditor
