ENTER TO WIN: Englishtown Spring Swap Meet and Auto Show Tickets

For the " Englishtown Spring Swap Meet” Contest, enter between 10am on April 23, 2025 and 10am on April 30, 2025, by visiting wjrz.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on May 1, 2025, and upon verification, will receive four (4) tickets to Englishtown Spring Swap Meet at Raceway Park for one day on May 2-4, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $48.00. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 100.1 WJRZ & Raceway Park. WJRZ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.