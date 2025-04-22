Third Trapped Seal Pup Saved at Jersey Shore in One Month

At Long Branch beach, rescuers found a grey seal pup weighing 67.4 pounds. The animal struggled with a fishing net cutting an inch into its neck. This marks the third such rescue within a month by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

Near Ocean View Towers, beachgoers spotted the trapped pup. The net that snared the seal also held a dead spiny dogfish, as stated in the Marine Mammal Stranding Center's report to NJ Advance Media.

After removing the net, staff treated the pup's wounds. They started medications to stop infection. The seal now rests at the center, where workers monitor its progress and assist with meals.

"We need to stay at least 150 feet away from any seals on beaches," center officials told NBC Philadelphia. "Keep dogs on leashes and never use drones above the animals."

Through harsh weather, a dedicated volunteer watched the seal until help arrived. When the time came to move the animal, locals joined forces to transport it to safety.

The Brigantine site now cares for a dozen seals. Workers tend to injuries, give medicine, and track each patient's recovery. They seek donations of medical items, with silver honey wound spray and gauze sponges topping their list.

This incident points to mounting concerns about ocean trash harming sea creatures. Two out of three recent seal rescues involved fishing nets, according to the Center's data.