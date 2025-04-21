Clover Market Comes Back to Collingswood With 100 Vendors, Food Trucks, and Live Music

The spring season of Clover Market returns to Collingswood, New Jersey, this April 27. From morning till late afternoon, shoppers will find unique handmade items and vintage treasures across the sprawling outdoor space.

Stretching along Irvin Avenue and spilling into two nearby lots, the market transforms downtown Collingswood into a bustling hub. This marks the only New Jersey stop during springtime for this well-known shopping event.

"The community's enthusiasm and warm support make this location one of the highlights of our schedule every year, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to support these small independent makers and collectors," said Janet Long, Founder, to PR.com.

Hungry visitors can pick from an array of food choices. Clean Plate Club serves up fresh meals while Dan's Waffles offers sweet treats. La Llamita Vegana brings plant-based options, and Surf and Turf Truck grills seafood and meat. The Little Sicilian, Cupcake Carnivale, Mannino's Cannoli, Revolution Coffee, and Pirate Pete's Soda round out the food options. Local band Wayside Shakeup fills the air with music from noon to 3 p.m.

Children get free face painting and craft activities throughout the day. With the market next to local stores and eateries, visitors mix shopping at both spots.

Past success earned the market "Best of Philly" and "Best of the Main Line" recognition. After Collingswood, vendors move to Bryn Mawr on May 18, then to Kennett Square June 1.