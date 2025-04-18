Wildwood Boardwalk Named Best in America by USA Today Readers

The Wildwood Boardwalk just snagged the top spot as America's finest boardwalk for 2025. USA Today readers picked this New Jersey gem over coastal spots stretching from the Pacific to the Atlantic in the 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

"It's thrilling to see our boardwalk named the best in the nation," said Louis M. Belasco, executive director of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, to CBS Philadelphia. "This recognition is truly special because it comes from the visitors, residents, and fans of the Wildwoods who cherish our boardwalk."

This coastal wonder stretches across 38 blocks. Visitors find thrills on more than 100 rides spread through three piers, splash in water parks, and browse countless shops. What started as a tiny 150-yard path in the 1890s, meant to keep sand out of fancy hotel floors, has grown into something much bigger.

New Jersey showed its strength in the rankings. Atlantic City took sixth place, while Ocean City grabbed the eighth spot. Other winners came from both coasts and the South, with spots in Connecticut, North Carolina, California, Texas, Maryland, and Virginia making the cut.

After a packed 2024 season, next year looks even better. Big shows are coming: catch country music stars at the Barefoot Festival in June, then watch planes zoom overhead at the Thunder Over The Waves show in September.

Theme parks like Walt Disney World and Hersheypark took notes from Wildwood's style. Big names like National Geographic and CNN Travel have sung its praises too.

Right now, workers are fixing up the wooden walkway. They're making it stronger while keeping the old-time magic that makes it special.

The full top 10 list of America's best boardwalks for 2025: