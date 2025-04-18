Stevie Nicks ‘Not Pulling Any Punches’ on New Album

Stevie Nicks is working on a new album, and from the sounds of it, it's going to be quite the incendiary release.



The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared that a new album is in the works when she was inducted into the Pollstar Hall of Fame at the 2025 Pollstar Music Awards. In her acceptance speech, which was captured in fan-shot footage, Nicks refers to the album as a "ghost record" due to it quickly coming together in recent weeks.



Nicks said that due to the California wildfires, she stayed at a hotel for 92 days. During that time, she reflected on how it felt like she was on tour, but she wasn't really working, so she decided to start writing songs.



As for the content of these songs, of which there are seven thus far, Nicks said, " ... They are autobiographical, real stories where I'm not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life. They're not airy fairy songs that you're wondering who they're about, but you don't really get it. They're real stories of memories of mine of fantastic men."



After that statement, she turned and pointed to legendary record executive Jimmy Iovine, who inducted Nicks and whom Nicks dated on and off for five years, and said, "You're next."



Oh, my God...can you say "juicy"?! Nicks can't release these songs soon enough! However, a release schedule is currently unknown, so we'll all just have to be patient.