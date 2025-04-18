Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Stevie Nicks ‘Not Pulling Any Punches’ on New Album

Stevie Nicks is working on a new album, and from the sounds of it, it’s going to be quite the incendiary release. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks is working on a new album, and from the sounds of it, it's going to be quite the incendiary release.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared that a new album is in the works when she was inducted into the Pollstar Hall of Fame at the 2025 Pollstar Music Awards. In her acceptance speech, which was captured in fan-shot footage, Nicks refers to the album as a "ghost record" due to it quickly coming together in recent weeks.

Nicks said that due to the California wildfires, she stayed at a hotel for 92 days. During that time, she reflected on how it felt like she was on tour, but she wasn't really working, so she decided to start writing songs.

As for the content of these songs, of which there are seven thus far, Nicks said, " ... They are autobiographical, real stories where I'm not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life. They're not airy fairy songs that you're wondering who they're about, but you don't really get it. They're real stories of memories of mine of fantastic men."

After that statement, she turned and pointed to legendary record executive Jimmy Iovine, who inducted Nicks and whom Nicks dated on and off for five years, and said, "You're next."

Oh, my God...can you say "juicy"?! Nicks can't release these songs soon enough! However, a release schedule is currently unknown, so we'll all just have to be patient.

Stevie Nicks Announces New 2025 Tour Dates

In related news: Nicks announced a new batch of 2025 tour dates in North America this week.

These newly announced shows include the following dates:

8/12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
8/15 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
8/19 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
8/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
8/27 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
8/30 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
10/07 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
10/11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
10/15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Tickets for these shows are on sale now. Full ticket information can be found at StevieNicksOfficial.com.

Stevie Nicks
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterEditor
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Bruce Springsteen: Hear ‘Blind Spot,’ the Latest Preview from ‘The Lost Albums’
MusicBruce Springsteen: Hear ‘Blind Spot,’ the Latest Preview from ‘The Lost Albums’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Rock Hall Fan Vote: Standings With Days Left to Cast Ballot
MusicRock Hall Fan Vote: Standings With Days Left to Cast BallotErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: April 18
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 18
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect