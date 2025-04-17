Rod Stewart Announces First Career-Spanning Collection ‘Ultimate Hits’ for June Release

The singer celebrates his birthday on January 10. With his distinctive raspy singing voice, Stewart is among the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 120 million records worldwide. He’s another two time Rock And Roll Hall of Famer: he’s been inducted as a solo artist and as a member of the Faces.

Warner Records will put out Rod Stewart's first complete solo collection, "Ultimate Hits," next summer as the rock legend turns 80. The June 27, 2025 release comes in several formats.

From his early raw tracks to new collaborations, this collection shows how Stewart's music has grown over time. Classic hits "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" and "Hot Legs" appear alongside favorites "Handbags and Gladrags" and "Baby Jane" to show the full scope of his work.

Fans can pick up standard CDs, a bigger two-disc version with extra songs, or different vinyl options. Special versions include green-and-white vinyl, store-exclusive cover art, limited cassettes, and high-quality Blu-ray audio versions.

The songs include hits like "Tonight's the Night," Stewart's energetic "Young Turks," the powerful "Sailing," moving "Rhythm of My Heart," and his version of "Downtown Train." To fit songs from different time periods, some hits like "Passion" and "(I Know) I'm Losing You" were left out.

Amazon UK got exclusive rights to special packaging for both the double CD and Blu-ray versions. Stewart's website will sell a unique green-and-white vinyl version.

The deluxe version includes songs from "Swing Fever," his hit album with Jools Holland. Music from his 2021 album "The Tears of Hercules" completes the collection.

This release fits with Stewart's packed tour schedule. His "One Last Time" tour goes through three continents, hitting North America, South America, and Europe - plus his ongoing Las Vegas shows.